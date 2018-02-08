Crime
February 8, 2018 12:01 pm

Body discovered in downtown Winnipeg park

By Sr. Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Police tape surrounds a downtown Winnipeg park after a body was found on a bench Thursday.

Christopher Stanton / Global News
Emergency crews were called to space between Smith Street and Notre Dame Ave, across from the Burton Cummings Theatre, around 8:30 a.m.

The Winnipeg Police Service is treating this as a medical incident. As of 11 a.m. officers were still on scene.
