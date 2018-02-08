Canada
February 8, 2018 11:20 am
Updated: February 8, 2018 12:02 pm

Contest offering Saskatoon home as prize for $10 tickets cancelled

A contest to win a home on McKercher Drive in Saskatoon has been cancelled.

A promotional contest to win a Saskatoon home has been cancelled.

Adalbert Ozsvath was the prize sponsor for the home on McKercher Drive, which was to be given away to one lucky ticket holder.

Tickets could be purchased for $10, though a free mail-in option also exists, according to a news release.

Luxikum, Inc. president Erik Ozsvath told Global News the www.winmyplace.com contest was set up and operated solely by them as a promotional skill-based contest.

According to the website on Thursday, the contest was cancelled due to “technical difficulties.”

The website also said that all entrants who used the online payment method had been issued a full refund, which may take five to 10 days to appear on their statement.

The Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) said on Wednesday that the contest was not licensed by them.

A Saskatoon police spokesperson stated the service is trying to gather more information, but could only confirm police had not received a formal complaint Wednesday.

The website stated the duplex in the Wildwood neighbourhood is valued at $375,000, though the city’s most recent property assessment pegs the value at just under $260,000.

