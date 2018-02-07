Saskatoon home offered in $10 contest not a licensed lottery: SLGA

A Saskatoon man offering his home on McKercher Drive in Saskatoon in a $10 contest is not conducting a licensed lottery, according to the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA).

Adalbert Ozsvath has set up a contest dubbed “Win My Place” to give his home away to one lucky ticket holder. Each ticket can be purchased for ten dollars, though a free mail-in option also exists, according to a news release.

“In this situation, the contest for the house on McKercher Drive in Saskatoon is not licensed by SLGA,” authority spokesperson David Morris said.

The news release and the accompanying website state the duplex in the Wildwood neighbourhood is valued at $375,000, though the city’s most recent property assessment pegs the value at just under $260,000.

The keys to the home are only handed over to the winner if enough tickets are sold to cover the value posted online and associated costs, according to the website.

If ticket sales don’t reach that mark, the randomly drawn ticket holder receives $5,000.

“Unlicensed gaming, according to the Criminal Code, is really a matter for the police to consider,” Morris said.

A Saskatoon police spokesperson stated the service is trying to gather more information, but could only confirm police had not received a formal complaint Wednesday.

Multiple attempts by Global News to reach the people behind the contest were unsuccessful.