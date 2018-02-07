Canada
February 7, 2018
Updated: February 7, 2018 7:53 pm

Alberta man pleads guilty to threatening Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

By Staff CHAT News / Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to a question during Question Period in the House of Commons, Monday, February 5, 2018 in Ottawa.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred ChartrandSpecial
An Alberta man has pleaded guilty to sending threatening emails to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

William Benham, 52, was in Medicine Hat provincial court today and entered a guilty plea to charges of uttering threats and threats to cause damage to property.

Benham was arrested on Jan. 12 after he emailed the threats to several officials including Trudeau and Medicine Hat Mayor Ted Clugston.

READ MORE: Sask. man sentenced for uttering threats toward Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

The emails included threats against government and specific threats toward the Prime Minister, although a police investigation determined he had no plans to follow through on those threats.

Benham got a 30-day jail sentence, followed by 24-months probation with numerous conditions.

Those conditions include a prohibition on communicating directly with any of the people he had threatened.

He has also been ordered to abstain from alcohol and drugs, and attend psychiatric counselling.

