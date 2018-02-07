B.C. dog learns to push a snowblower, fetch a beer

Morgan the Newfoundland dog is as friendly as she is fluffy. She weighs as much as some adults but you shouldn’t be intimidated by her size.

She’ll amble up to you and quietly wait for you to give her a pet. The docile dog also has been trained by her owner Dean Edwards to do some unusual tricks.

Motivated by the treats she gets as rewards, Morgan can pull open the fridge and retrieve a beer for Edwards.

The fridge’s door handle has a rope with a bumper attached so that Morgan can bite down on it to pull open the door.

She’ll even close the fridge door when she is done.

“There doesn’t seem to be a whole lot of limits to what she can do. As long as she is capable of doing them, she seems to be eager to try,” said Edwards.

Outside, the six-year-old dog has also learned a new winter trick. Once Edwards starts the snowblower and pushes a lever, Morgan can push the snowblower along the driveway.

“She learned how to get up on it and then walk behind it. The hardest part is getting them to walk on their back legs,” said Edwards.

At this point, Edwards admits the snowblowing is more of a novelty trick rather than actual help when it comes to clearing their long rural driveway.

When it comes to other tricks he could train Morgan to do, Edwards said he is open to suggestions.