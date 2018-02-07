‘This is a fight between B.C. and the rest of Canada’: Alberta not backing down on B.C. wine boycott

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley didn’t mince words Wednesday morning when it comes to the ban on wines from British Columbia she put in place on Tuesday.

Speaking on 630 CHED’s The Ryan Jespersen Show, Notley said the battle was bigger than the two provinces.

“This is not a fight between Alberta and B.C.; this is a fight between Canada and B.C.

“The federal government has approved that pipeline and to make sure it goes ahead, to makes sure the investors have the certainty they need to continue their work, the prime minister needs to make it very clear that, under no circumstances will the B.C. government be allowed to pass laws which are illegal and unconstitutional.”

Last week, B.C. Premier John Horgan said the province is considering banning increased shipments of diluted bitumen off the West Coast, prompting Notley to direct the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission to “immediately halt” the import of B.C. wines.

“There’s nothing wrong with them consulting on best practices to ensure that they do everything that they can to protect environmental safety in B.C.,” Notley said Wednesday. “What we do not agree with is the proposal to introduce laws to regulate what goes through pipelines. That is not a thing they can do. That is black and white. They know it. So they need to stop talking about doing it.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau weighed in on the dispute Wednesday, saying his government will stand up for the “national interest.”

“Canadians know that the environment and the economy need to go together and that’s why we’ve moved forward on three things that go together: getting our new resources to new markets safely and securely through responsible means; investing in world-class ocean protections plans to protect the B.C. coast and other coasts; and making sure we have a national price on carbon that’s going to reduce our emissions,” he said.

Leader of Alberta’s Official Opposition, Jason Kenney, also weighed in on The Ryan Jespersen Show on Wednesday, saying he’s not for trade wars, and doesn’t believe Notley is either, but “B.C. started a trade war and our response can’t be passivity.”

“If they violate the law, which gives the federal government exclusive jurisdiction over the regulation of inter-provincial pipelines, and if they attack our single-largest export product, there will be a serious response. They need to understand this. I’m glad the NDP has agreed with us in making that point.”

Alberta businesses respond

Karen Collins, owner of Asti Trattoria Italiana restaurant in Fort McMurray, Alta., decided to take B.C. wines off her restaurant’s wine list on Feb. 1.

“I had heard the announcement and it really hit me personally,” Collins said. “I love my province and we’ve been through a lot.

“We’ve seen a lot of hits to our economy and when another province takes a direct hit on you when you’re already struggling, it affects us here in Fort McMurray, it affects us in Alberta and it affects us in Canada.”

Collins said she’s received some emails from B.C. wine producers asking her to reconsider, but her stance isn’t going to change.

”Wine was the only thing I could say that ‘I’m not going to support your economy’ with.”

Notley’s next steps in the wine wars is to “turn up the pressure” across the country and get the federal government to come out and stop B.C.’s plan.

“This is about the degree to which Canada can present itself to investors, not only internally but externally to the world, as a place that’s capable of getting the job done.”

Meanwhile, B.C. has vowed to respond to Alberta’s “unfair” wine boycott. B.C. Agriculture Minister Lana Popham has not made a decision on next steps, but suggested the province could impose similar penalties on Alberta products.

