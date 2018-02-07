Kingston Midget Ice Wolves get playoff jump on Peterborough

The Ontario Women’s Hockey League playoffs are underway.

Game 1 in the Lower Lakes AA midget series was played on Tuesday night at the Invista Centre.

It went back and forth until a late third-period goal. Kayla Smith dropped a pass to Laura Kerans who caught Amanda Story going the wrong way. It was the only goal of the game as the Kingston Ice Wolves shut out the Peterborough Ice Kats 1-0.

“We played really well,” said Kerans. “We skated hard and backchecked all game long to help the defence. We worked hard and played with some great chemistry. Our goaltender, Emma Goodman, was strong between the pipes. It was really important to win that first game because it’s only a best of three series and we have the momentum going into that second game.”

That second game is scheduled for Saturday night at the Evinrude Community Centre in Peterborough. Game time is 6:45 p.m.

If a third and deciding game is necessary, it will be played at the Invista Centre in Kingston on Sunday at 5:30 p.m.