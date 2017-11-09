Pair of Ice Wolves return from national women’s U-18 hockey tournament

It might not have ended the way they wanted it to, but Kingston Ice Wolves forwards Alexa Hoskin and Darcie Lappan say their time playing for one of two Ontario squads at Canada’s National Women’s Under-18 hockey tournament was an opportunity to learn.

“We got to play against the best girls in the country. It was such a fast pace and aggressive,” forward Darcie Lappan said.

Hoskin and Lappan were part of Team Ontario Blue, which lost 3-1 in Sunday’s final. Alexa Hoskin scored the only Ontario Blue goal.

“It was a huge honour, especially being one of the younger players there. It was a really good experience,” Alexa Hoskin said.

Back to business

With their national experience behind them — for now — Hoskin, Lappan and the rest of the Kingston Ice Wolves of the Provincial Women’s Hockey League are looking forward to this weekend’s games against the Cambridge Rivulettes and the league’s top team, the Toronto Aeros.

“It’ll be a great opportunity to see where we sit against a strong team like that,” Ice Wolves head coach Troy Sweet said. “But again, it’s just one game and we have to stay focused.”

The Ice Wolves sport a record of 7 wins, 5 losses and 2 overtime losses. As the schedule nears the halfway mark, their fifth place in the standings in the 20-team league is a definite improvement over previous seasons.

“I think everyone just buys into the system. We all have the same goal: We want to win,” Lappan said. “So when we work hard and work as a team we gain success.”