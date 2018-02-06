Holy Cross seeks revenge in Kingston High School girls hockey

It was a big win on Monday night at the Invista Centre for the Holy Cross Crusaders in the Kingston-Area High School Girls Hockey League.

They jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period, and ultimately beat the Ernestown Eagles from Odessa 6-1.

READ MORE: Ontario peewee hockey team pays it forward with good deeds

The win moved the Crusaders into first place in the standings, one point ahead of the defending champions from Napanee.

“Were working pretty well as a team, getting ready for the playoffs,” said Crusaders captain Claudia Murphy.

“I think we have a really good offense and it showed today with six goals. We look forward to the post-season and will hopefully get another crack at Napanee.”

Crusaders forward Emma Smith agrees. “We had a tough loss last year against Napanee and would like another shot at the Golden Hawks. We have a history of winning, taking this sport very seriously. Losing last year left a bitter taste in our mouths. We hope to win every year. So if we can make the KASSAA final again, that would be great. If it’s against Napanee, so much the better.”

READ MORE: Reveal of Team Canada’s women’s hockey team an inspiration for young girls

As it stands now, Holy Cross is in first place, but only one point ahead of Napanee. The Crusaders have only one game left in the regular season. The Golden Hawks have two.

In their only meeting of the regular season, Napanee defeated Holy Cross 3-1.

The KASSAA playoffs begin on Feb. 20.