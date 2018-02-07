Airbnb
February 7, 2018 2:23 pm
Updated: February 7, 2018 2:50 pm

B.C. government and Airbnb to announce affordable housing measures

By Online Journalist based at B.C. Legislature  Global News

The B.C. government and Airbnb is set to announce new agreement around affordable housing

Don Mitchell / Global Newsradio 640 Toronto
A A

The provincial government is set to announce a new agreement with Airbnb Wednesday morning to address affordable housing in the province.

Details of the agreement will be announced at 11:30 a.m. PT in Victoria.

READ MORE: Airbnb landlord makes over $20 million per year renting 881 London properties

Vancouver and Victoria have put in municipal rules to restrict short-term vacation rentals amid concerns that the properties are contributing to the on-going rental home crunch. There are no provincial rules regulating companies like Airbnb and VRBO.

READ MORE: Vancouver approves new regulations for short-term rentals like Airbnb

We will be livestreaming the announcement at 11:30 a.m. PT. You can watch it above.

More to come.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Airbnb
BC government
Rental Market
rental prices
Vancouver
Victoria
VRBO

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News