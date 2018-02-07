B.C. government and Airbnb to announce affordable housing measures

The provincial government is set to announce a new agreement with Airbnb Wednesday morning to address affordable housing in the province.

Details of the agreement will be announced at 11:30 a.m. PT in Victoria.

Vancouver and Victoria have put in municipal rules to restrict short-term vacation rentals amid concerns that the properties are contributing to the on-going rental home crunch. There are no provincial rules regulating companies like Airbnb and VRBO.

We will be livestreaming the announcement at 11:30 a.m. PT. You can watch it above.

More to come.