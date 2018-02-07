Canada
February 7, 2018 11:39 am

SUMA calls on government to allow RCMP to close highways

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

SUMA has passed a resolution calling on the Saskatchewan government to allow RCMP detachments to close highways.

Jana Gauthier
Urban leaders in Saskatchewan want authority given to local RCMP detachments to close highways.

They voted on the resolution Tuesday at the Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association (SUMA) convention.

The resolution was brought forward after tow truck driver Courtney Schaefer was killed last March while responding to a crash on Highway 22 near Gerald.

Only the Ministry of Highways can currently shut down roads.

Local leaders said that takes time and RCMP on the scene should be able to make the decision whether or not to close the road – a model that is used in Manitoba.

The resolution will now be forwarded to the province.

