Environment Canada warns of heavy snow bursts during morning commute

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for London, Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka and Eastern and Western Middlesex County.

It warns of snow impacting the morning commute.

Conditions are expected to improve after the snow ends later this morning or early this afternoon.

While snowfall amounts from the weather system will be relatively modest, we’re only expected to get between 4 and 8 centimetres of snow, brief bursts of heavier snow could cause visibility issues.

The national weather service says an area of snow associated with a Texas Low pressure area tracking to the south of the Lower Great Lakes has arrived this morning as expected.

Commuters are advised to give themselves some extra time to reach their destination.