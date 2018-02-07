Man shot inside Sainte-Catherine Street apartment, 2 men arrested

Police have arrested two men they believe may have been involved in a shooting Tuesday night in Montreal’s Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

Police received a 911 call reporting gunshots in the vicinity of Sainte-Catherine Street and William-David Avenue at around 9:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 45-year-old man inside an apartment with a gunshot wound. Police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron said the victim was shot at least once in the lower body.

He was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The victim told police that two men entered his apartment and fired in his direction. He also told police he didn’t know his assailants.

A perimeter was set up and a canine unit was dispatched to assist in the investigation.

Police eventually located a vehicle fitting the description of a vehicle seen leaving the scene.

Two men inside the vehicle were arrested and are being detained for questioning.