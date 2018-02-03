Montreal police investigate after man shot in Côte-des-Neiges
Montreal police are investigating what is being described as an attempted murder after a man in his 30s was shot Saturday afternoon.
Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said the shooting happened at around 4 p.m. inside a garage of an apartment building on Côte-des-Neiges Road near Decelles Avenue.
When officers arrived at the scene, they located the victim, who had been shot at least once in the upper body.
He was rushed to hospital, but the extent of his injuries is not yet known.
A perimeter has been established around the crime scene.
Côte-des-Neiges Road is closed in the southbound direction starting at Queen Mary Road.
No arrests have been made.
