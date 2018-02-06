Halifax Regional Police to buy 5,000 ‘challenge’ coins

The Halifax Regional Police may soon have something new to recognize and commend its officers.

The police force has placed a request for proposals for at least 5,000 challenge coins that will be used for special occasions and milestones for the force.

“Challenge coins are a common form of recognition among police organizations,” said Carol McIsaac, a spokesperson for the Halifax Regional Police (HRP).

“This will be a long-term investment as a mechanism to recognize and commend employees and visiting agencies and partners, as well as to be handed out at key HRP milestones.”

According to the tender documents, which are posted on Nova Scotia’s official tender website, the police force is looking for a coin to be designed and supplied that will “reflect the colours, culture, stature and formal appearance of HRP.”

Documents indicate that HRP are looking for a coin that will be a combination of gold and blue, and has nearly twice the diameter of a toonie.

On one side will be the logo of the police force along with slogans and numbers at the top and bottom. On the other, will be an image of an “HRP police officer interacting in the community.”

McIsaac says the coins are planned for a specific event but didn’t disclose what that may be.

“We will be evaluating the responses before making the final decision on the quantity,” McIsaac said.

The tender documents indicate that if possible, HRP would like to have the coins delivered by March 31, 2018.

Halifax police have previously requested challenge coins, purchasing 250 in 2013.