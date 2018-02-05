Want to hack the HRM? Now you can

Halifax is looking for an upstanding “ethical hacker” to test its computer systems.

The task is part of a request by the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) for an IT security firm to perform a threat risk assessment, posted on Nova Scotia’s official tender website.

According to documents posted as part of the tender, the HRM is hoping that the firm will be tasked with identifying “vulnerabilities that put the municipality at risk; and recommenced actions… eliminate the risks.”

Whatever organization that is awarded the tender will perform physical tests on critical facilities owned and operated by the municipality.

They’ll also be provided with a list of IT staff whose social media will be scanned so the HRM can detect any vulnerabilities.

According to documents previously posted on the province’s tender website, the IT risk assessment is carried out every couple of years.