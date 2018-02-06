Edmonton’s seasonal parking ban ends Tuesday night

A seasonal parking ban that was implemented in Edmonton on Saturday will end at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, the city said.

However, traffic enforcement officers will continue issuing tickets to those in violation of the ban until that time.

Once the ban lifts, parking along curbs will be permitted again.

“As of today, we’ve removed over 13,000 cubic metres of snow from city streets. This is the equivalent of half of the volume of an Olympic swimming pool,” said Janet Tecklenborg, director of infrastructure operations.

“We thank our crews for the long hours they put in and the citizens who moved their vehicles and gave us room to work. Our winter road work will continue with residential blading and removing windrows from major and collector roads.”

READ MORE: Edmonton’s 2nd seasonal parking ban of the season remains in effect

Between 6 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, 141 collisions were reported to Edmonton police.

After the parking ban lifts, residential neighbourhood blading will continue. Click here to find out which day your neighbourhood will be plowed.

Recent snowfall saw five centimetres of accumulation on Friday and even more overnight.

On Monday night into Tuesday morning, 200 graders and over 140 pieces of other equipment, including snowplows and sidewalk sweepers, were out on city streets.

READ MORE: 1,300 tickets handed out during Edmonton’s 1st seasonal parking ban of 2018

On Tuesday, crews focused on clearing roads in industrial areas and started removing large windrows from major arterial and collector roads.

The city said that removal work will continue through the week.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android.