Maurice Leggett returns to Blue Bombers on a one-year deal

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have locked up one of the key cogs of its defence, inking defensive back Maurice Leggett to a one-year deal.

Leggett, 31, made 50 tackles in 13 games before tearing his Achilles tendon fielding an onside kick against the BC Lions Oct. 14.

RELATED: Blue Bombers’ Maurice Leggett lost for the season

He also recorded three sacks, forced three fumbles and had three interceptions, returning one for a touchdown in the Banjo Bowl.

The McKeesport, Pennsylvania native has played his entire CFL career with the Blue Bombers, racking up 11 sacks, ten interceptions and six forced fumbles in 63 regular season games.