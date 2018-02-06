Sports
February 6, 2018 9:38 am
Updated: February 6, 2018 9:53 am

Maurice Leggett returns to Blue Bombers on a one-year deal

Christian Aumell By Reporter  Global News

Maurice Leggett (31) of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers during the game at New Mosaic Stadium in Regina, SK, Saturday, July 1st, 2017. (Photo: Johany Jutras)

Johany Jutras
A A

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have locked up one of the key cogs of its defence, inking defensive back Maurice Leggett to a one-year deal.

Leggett, 31, made 50 tackles in 13 games before tearing his Achilles tendon fielding an onside kick against the BC Lions Oct. 14.

RELATED: Blue Bombers’ Maurice Leggett lost for the season

He also recorded three sacks, forced three fumbles and had three interceptions, returning one for a touchdown in the Banjo Bowl.

The McKeesport, Pennsylvania native has played his entire CFL career with the Blue Bombers, racking up 11 sacks, ten interceptions and six forced fumbles in 63 regular season games.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Blue Bombers
Bombers
CFL
Maurice Leggett
mo leggett
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Winnipeg Sports

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News