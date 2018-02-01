Winnipeg Blue Bombers add former NFL draft pick to defensive corps

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have added a former draft pick of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers to their defensive corps.

Anthony Gaitor has signed with the Blue Bombers after spending his past two seasons with the B.C. Lions.

The defensive back was drafted in the 7th round by the Buccaneers in 2011, while also spending time with the Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals.

Gaitor’s last NFL agreement came with the New Orleans Saints following the 2016 season.

Through two CFL seasons, Gaitor has played 23 career games, adding to a stat line of 73 tackles, three interceptions, two defensive touchdowns and two forced fumbles.