Vancouver Police looking for missing senior with dementia

Vancouver Police are asking for public help in finding a missing elderly man last seen Monday morning.

Eighty-three year-old Bing Law left his home near Main St. and East 4th Ave. at around 10 a.m.

His family says it’s unusual for him to disappear like this, and they’re particularly concerned because he has dementia.

He’s described as Asian, 5’4, with a medium build and grey and black hair.

Bing speaks Cantonese, but very little English.

If you see him, you’re asked to call 9-1-1.