Police update collision that closed Portage Avenue for hours

Winnipeg police said the collision that closed a section of Portage Avenue at Overdale Street for nine hours Friday happened after a driver lost control and crossed into westbound traffic.

The vehicle was travelling east around 4:30 pm Friday when police said it lost control, crossed the median and struck two cars.

The passenger in one was sent to hospital in critical but was later upgraded to stable condition.

The three car crash shut down the intersection for several hours.

Eastbound Portage Avenue was closed to traffic until just after midnight. Westbound lanes reopened 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

The roads were icy Friday and officers are reminding Winnipeggers to drive to the conditions, not the speed limit.