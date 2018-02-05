Collision
February 5, 2018 1:07 pm
Updated: February 5, 2018 1:17 pm

Police update collision that closed Portage Avenue for hours

By Senior Anchor  Global News

One person remains in hospital in stable condition following a three-car crash on Portage Avenue Friday.

Jordan Pearn/Global News
A A

Winnipeg police said the collision that closed a section of Portage Avenue at Overdale Street for nine hours Friday happened after a driver lost control and crossed into westbound traffic.

The vehicle was travelling east around 4:30 pm Friday when police said it lost control, crossed the median and struck two cars.

The passenger in one was sent to hospital in critical but was later upgraded to stable condition.

The three car crash shut down the intersection for several hours.

Eastbound Portage Avenue was closed to traffic until just after midnight.  Westbound lanes reopened 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

The roads were icy Friday and officers are reminding Winnipeggers to drive to the conditions, not the speed limit.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Collision
Crash
hospital icy
Overdale Street
Portage Avenue
Winnipeg Police Service

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News