Some Kingston businesses dealing with unexpected guests and damages

For the second time in a few weeks the Star Diner along Princess Street looks a little different from the outside.

While it might seem like they’re advertising for Burnbrae Farms, they’re not. It’s just the box they’ve been using to cover up a hole in this glass window.

READ MORE: Kingston’s final phase of the ‘Big Dig’ gets underway on Princess Street

It’s been broken twice in the past three weeks and the repairs are costly for the small business.

“On a monetary value, it’s three and a half thousand dollars to pay to fix the windows,” Star Diner owner, Dave Blodgett said. “It just makes our place, or the area, look bad.”

Blodgett’s isn’t the only business area along this stretch of Princess Street that’s been dealing with unexpected repairs or costs in the last few months.

READ MORE: The Midtown Mile: The changing face of Princess St. in Williamsville

The nearby RBC branch has recently hired a security company to keep watch on the bank overnight. The bank has become a makeshift shelter for multiple homeless who sleep inside its ATM lobby at night. In some cases, they’ve left a large mess for clean up the next day.

Royal Bank declined an interview but provided a statement. “We are addressing the issue and that the safety and comfort of our customers is of the utmost importance,” the statement to CKWS TV read.

The owners of the Star Diner have filed a restraining order against a homeless man they say is responsible for breaking the window, but are worried it might not help.