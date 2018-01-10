Kingston’s final phase of the ‘Big Dig’ gets underway on Princess Street

It’s been almost a decade since the city of Kingston began major infrastructure work along Princess Street from Ontario to Division streets, and on Tuesday, the fourth and final leg of the Big Dig got underway.

Fences are going up and snow cleared on Princess Street as crews began the preparatory work.

The main work like the other three digs that have been creeping west along Kingston’s main artery in the downtown core will involve upgrading the sewer system, says the municipality’s director of engineering, Mark Campbell.

“Separating the sewer system from a combined to a sanitary and a storm, along with the water main replacement — there are isolated areas of electrical upgrades.”

Campbell says there will also be cosmetic improvements including bike racks, benches and planters that are “very similar to the lower blocks of Princess Street.”

Graeme Healey, who owns Frontenac Cycle on Barry Street, says he’ll see construction in front of his store beginning in March or April.

He says talking to business owners who have already experienced a “big dig” has allayed some of his concerns, though he expects a drop in business.

“The construction crews have been very great courteous, making sure pathways are cleared and signage is up so I’m not too concerned,” he said.

Healey says worst case, there is access to his store from Queen Street.

Access is record store owner Brian Lipsin’s worry as well.

“The problem is, people who want to bring in records, collections or whatever.”

He owns Brians Record Option on Princess Street, and says that records are heavy. “When people phone me for that, I’m going to say, ‘Well, the Corcoran people will come and help you bring them in.'”

He also hopes area businesses will pull together during the upcoming challenges the “big dig” will pose.

“I think what a great idea would be is to convince the metro that for the duration of the dig that people can park there.”

Campbell says Princess Street should be open for vehicles by Canada Day. Division Street won’t open until early September.

“There will be work continuing on Division Street and finishings on Princess Street, so all the sidewalks will be in place but some of the planters and some of the surface features will continue on through the summer.”

The four phases of the “big dig” represent one of the city’s larger infrastructure investments coming in at a total of $37.5 million.

