Dodge’s Super Bowl LII commercial reportedly uses Martin Luther King’s voice without authorization

The Super Bowl was bound to rustle up some type of controversy and this year didn’t disappoint.

During a commercial for Dodge Ram trucks, the company used a quote and the voice of Martin Luther King.

But according to the King Centre “neither @TheKingCenter nor @BerniceKing is the entity that approves the use of #MLK’s words or imagery for use in merchandise, entertainment (movies, music, artwork, etc) or advertisement, including tonight’s @Dodge #SuperBowl commercial.”

Neither @TheKingCenter nor @BerniceKing is the entity that approves the use of #MLK’s words or imagery for use in merchandise, entertainment (movies, music, artwork, etc) or advertisement, including tonight’s @Dodge #SuperBowl commercial. — The King Center (@TheKingCenter) February 5, 2018

Many people slammed the company on Twitter for capitalizing on a black icon – especially after President Donald Trump slammed NFL players for kneeling during the national anthem in protest for racial inequality.

“NFL players blacklisted for kneeling during the national anthem resisting police brutality, but Dodge can use MLK’s voice in an ad to sell trucks during the Super Bowl. JT may not have used a hologram of #PRINCE tonight, but Dodge sure capitalized on a Black icon,” one person wrote on Twitter.

NFL players blacklisted for kneeling during the national anthem resisting police brutality, but Dodge can use MLK's voice in an ad to sell trucks during the Super Bowl. JT may not have used a hologram of #PRINCE tonight, but Dodge sure capitalized on a Black icon. @BLMNational — Rachael Baker (@cityisthelimit) February 5, 2018

The King family has vehemently defended MLK's likeness, voice, speeches, etc. FOR DECADES. To hear him now… on an ad… to sell… trucks…. is unsettling. AF. — April (@ReignOfApril) February 5, 2018

That dodge commercial is insult to the MLK , Black struggle and to Black People.#SuperBowl — BaburBalos (@BaburRealer) February 5, 2018

Others said they liked the advertisement – calling it “service orientated” alluding to the fact it was calling people to be better.

I love all of these service oriented Super Bowl commercials. But my favorite is still the Martin Luther King, Jr. Dodge Ram ad. I may have to go buy me a truck! #SuperBowl #serveothers — Mercy Me! I've got work to do (@lara_patangan) February 5, 2018

Dodge commercial best so far, liberals in meltdown mode, how dare a company tries to send a message of healing and hope and peace #superbowl #FlyEagelsFly #SuperbowlSunday #MLK — Jack (@johne1725) February 5, 2018

Other advertisements were under fire for similar reasons – including T-Mobile.

@TMobile using a crib/nursery rendition of “All Apologies” by Nirvana to riff on diversity and empowerment is a razor-thin second to @Dodge using MLK to sell trucks for “lamest exploitation” category of #SuperBowl ads. 🤢 — Mike Vulanich (@mvulanich) February 5, 2018

The phenomenon of companies trying to align their brands with the human elements and morality on Super Bowl commercials is completely lost on me. Huge misses for me. Dodge in particular. MLK quotes? Really? Stop. — Zac Ronk (@zRonkIsThinking) February 5, 2018

Even the half time show with Justin Timberlake was under fire for using Prince’s image – even though he had said he wasn’t using a hologram of the late legend.

And although they did not necessarily use a hologram, the Super Bowl did project a giant image of Prince performing live behind Timberlake. The headliner played Prince’s “I Will Die 4 U” on the piano, while a moving recreation of Prince performed with him.

While some praised the tribute, others said it was inappropriate, since Prince had said he didn’t want a hologram of him, according to a close friend.

The Prince tribute would’ve been cool… except Prince specifically said he didn’t want that, right? Even in death, Prince continues to be misunderstood. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) February 5, 2018