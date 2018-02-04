Kim Cattrall seeks help in finding her brother who went missing in Alberta
Canadian actress Kim Cattrall has issued a plea on social media for help in locating her brother who was last heard from on Jan. 30th.
Christopher Cattrall went missing in Lacombe, Alta which is about 125 km southwest of Edmonton.
Cattrall issued the plea for help in finding her brother on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
In her Instagram post she said, “his keys, cell phone,& wallet left on the table and his front door unlocked. This is not like Chris. He would never leave his unlocked home without those items nor his 7 beloved dogs.”
MISSING! This is my brother Christopher Cattrall or Chris as we call him. He has been missing since Tuesday, January the 30th from his home in Lacombe, Alberta Canada. His keys, cell phone,& wallet left on the table and his front door unlocked. This is not like Chris. He he would never leave his unlocked home without those items nor his 7 beloved dogs. Chris is 55 years old, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, blue eyes, short brown hair, goatee, average build & usually wearing a waist length hooded winter coat with black gloves, blue jeans and calf high black winter boots. If you’ve seen Chris contact Blackfalds RCMP at 403 885 3300 He’s a one of a kind brother. Help us bring him home safe. Please spread the world. Many thanks for reading this. Kim #centralalberta #blackfalds #reddeeralberta
Cattrall said her brother is “one of a kind” and asked her followers to “help us bring him home safe.”
Chris Catrall’s stepdaughter took to Facebook with a plea of her own for his safe return.
The RCMP describes Cattrall as six-feet tall and 200 pounds with blue eyes, short brown hair and a goatee.
Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.
Cattrall, who grew up in Toronto, has a residence in Comox Valley, B.C.
She is best known for her role as Samantha Jones on Sex and the City.
