Police believe two Dartmouth robberies called in on Sunday are related

Halifax Regional Police believe two robberies that were called in during the wee hours on Sunday in Dartmouth are related. Police responded to the first call at about 12:35 a.m. It happened at Boston Pizza on Portland Street.

“Two men entered the business, one of whom produced a knife and demanded cash from staff. One of the staff members confronted the men and was assaulted. The staff member received minor injuries which did not require medical treatment. No money was obtained, however, a quantity of alcohol was taken,” Staff Sgt. Mike Willett said in a press release.

One suspect was described as having short hair. He was wearing a camouflage jacket on top of a black hoodie, a black ball cap, blue jeans, and white sneakers.

The second suspect was wearing a green and black hooded jacket, dark pants, and camouflage boots. Both suspects were described as white and in their 20s.

Convenience store robbery

At 12:51 a.m., police were called to a robbery at Needs Convenience on Prince Albert Road, which is about a 33-minute walk or four-minute drive away, according to Google Maps.

“Two men entered the business and one of the men produced a knife and demanded cash and cigarettes. The suspects left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect descriptions in this incident are similar to the robbery at Boston Pizza and it is believed that the two incidents are related,” said Willett.

Police want anyone with information about either robbery to contact them or Crime Stoppers.