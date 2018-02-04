Elvis Stojko appears at Kingston’s Feb Fest

It was an exciting moment for figure skating fans in Kingston. Hours before the entertainment began, people lined up around the rink, eager to grab a good spot. So why were Kingstonians so eager to be at Feb Fest?

Olympic medalist Elvis Stojko was in town for two very special performances at Feb Fest. Stojko first made his mark in the figure skating world in Edmonton in 1994, by winning his first national championship.

“I’m excited to see Elvis Stojko and also excited to see some of the the local talent that Kingston has here today,” says Kaitlyn Meloche

CKWS caught up with Stojko and he says: “Skating outdoors, seeing the ice sculptures, just the people sort of the festival of celebrating winter so its just a great energy.”

The organizers behind the event were thrilled to have Stojko perform on ice.

“We are very excited to have Elvis Stojko back in Kingston. As many of you know, he’s an Olympic medalist, a multiple men’s skating team champion, and just a great athlete and a super nice guy” says Jan Macdonald, senior projects manager for Downtown Kingston BIA.

It wasn’t just the Canadian icon drawing people to the festival. The lineup also included performances by local figure skating groups.

The Kingston community also came out to show support for their family and friends who were performing.

“I came down to watch my granddaughter skate,” says Wayne Tubman.

The festival also had other attractions including ice sculptures, wagon rides and a beavertails booth. The event will continue till the end of February.