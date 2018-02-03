Hawaii police officers accused of forcing man to place his mouth on urinal

HONOLULU – The FBI is investigating four Honolulu police officers who are accused of forcing a man to place his mouth on a urinal inside a public restroom.

Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard says another officer reported the suspected misconduct after the officers responded to a complaint Sunday of a person trespassing in the restroom.

Ballard says the department referred the case to the FBI on Wednesday following an initial internal investigation.

All four have been placed on restricted duty. They have not been identified.

According to the department, the officers have between three and 16 years of law enforcement experience.

Ballard says she is “appalled at the behaviour,” and the department will take appropriate action if the allegations are true.