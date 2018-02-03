Nature Conservancy expands protected Quebec wetland area and bird habitat

The Nature Conservancy of Canada says it is expanding a wetland conservation area in southern Quebec that is home to several bird and wildlife species.

The conservation group says it’s adding 25 hectares to its 305-hectare preserve on Île de Grâce, about 95 km northeast of Montreal.

The island, located between Sorel and Trois-Rivieres, consists of forested wetlands — an important habitat for many bird species including the least bittern, which is considered threatened under the Canadian Species at Risk Act.

The wetland is also home to waterfowl, wildlife, and several species of flowers, according to the group.

The Nature Conservancy announced the creation of the new protected area on Feb. 2, which is World Wetlands Day.

They also announced new conservation areas in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Nova Scotia.