February 3, 2018 7:26 am

Vancouver Island group urging farmers to produce environmentally-friendly crops

By Reporter  CKNW
The group ‘Vancouver Island Fibre Shed’ is encouraging farmers to produce more environmentally-friendly crops.

The group of women from Courtney are passionate about creating a local fibre community.

The group says fibre products, unlike cotton or polyester, are better for the environment.

Co-creator of the group, Lynda Drury wants locals to start thinking about where their clothing comes from.

“How could I achieve a wardrobe that would be better for the environment that’s more locally sourced.”

The Fibre Shed movement has spread across North America and into Europe.

“We’re just getting people excited about ‘how can we do this in our community?'”

The group gave a proposal to the Investment Agriculture Foundation for funding.

They will have a full assessment in a few weeks.

 

