Former first lady Michelle Obama to visit Edmonton in March

Former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama will make a stop in Edmonton this spring.

Obama will be in Edmonton on Friday, March 23 for an event at Rogers Place at 12:30 p.m.

Obama served as first lady of the United States from 2009 to 2017. During that time, she launched several initiatives including Let’s Move, which battled childhood obesity and Let Girls Learn, which helped adolescent girls around the world go to school.

READ MORE: Michelle Obama to speak about equality for girls, women at Toronto event

Further details of the Edmonton speaking engagement have not been released.

After her event in Edmonton, Obama will head to Calgary for a speaking engagement hosted by the Calgary Chamber of Commerce at 7 p.m.

READ MORE: Michelle Obama to speak in Calgary in March

Tickets to the event go on sale at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8.