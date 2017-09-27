Story continues below

Mrs. Obama says she and former Democratic President Barack Obama still support Republican President Donald Trump and want him to be successful.

She was critical of Republicans’ unsuccessful efforts to repeal Obama’s health care law, calling it the “country’s legacy.”

Mrs. Obama says that while she doesn’t miss the White House, she does miss the “people and the work.”

She says she’s working on a book about believing in our most authentic selves, and it will include stories about her childhood.