Veteran educator announces retirement after 40 years of service

A Kainai Board of Education member is getting ready for retirement. Superintendent Richard Fox is going to be leaving some big shoes to fill after a remarkable career and enormous contributions to the Blood Tribe.

Having worn many hats over his career, Fox was the Kainai High School principal, the Kainai Board of Education’s deputy superintendent, and will retire from the highest position as superintendent on July 1, 2018.

“We’re definitely we’re going to miss his experience,” says Lionel Weasel Head, chairperson for the Kainai Board of Education.

Fox has been part of the Kainai board since its inception in 1988, previously teaching with the Cardston School Division for 10 years. He has been integral for the growth of the school district.

“Thirty years seems like a long time, but it has been a whirlwind, it’s gone by quickly,” comments Fox. “The rewarding aspect is that we here on the Blood Reserve have really appreciated the opportunity of being able to have control of education for ourselves, our students, our community. And as a result I feel like I’ve played a role in that.”

His contributions are felt by those around him.

“The respect, the kindness, the compassion for our students and the employees, you know it brightens your day when you’re going to see him,” says Weasel Head. “There’s not going to be a negative part about meeting with him.”

Fox says only 10 per cent of the teachers and the staff were First Nations people when the board was formed in 1988. Today he says the reverse is true with over 90 percent of the community involved in teaching, administration and support staff.

“As we’ve evolved as a school district, the children have evolved as well. The mentality of the parents and students that — let’s face it — there is no opportunity out there without an education, without a Grade 12 diploma.

The Kainai Board of Education says it hopes to appoint a new superintendent before Fox’s last day.