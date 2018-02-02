OPP issue plea to not film crashes

Leeds County OPP say they witnessed disturbing scenes of motorists taking their eyes off the road, to shoot video of a recent multi-vehicle pileup on Highway 401. That’s distracted driving and it doesn’t sit well with Const. Sandra Barr, who works media relations with the Leeds Grenville OPP.

“If you’re not concentrating on the road, if you’re not doing what you’re supposed to be doing, which is driving, then it’s a collision waiting to happen.”

The plea comes after an accident Wednesday near Mallorytown, west of Brockville. Police say drivers were using their cell phones to film the 11-vehicle pileup as they drove past. Barr says a need to fill that social media fix isn’t worth it.

“We’re asking people to simply stop doing that. It’s dangerous, it’s against the law, it’s illegal. We know that it’s distracted driving. I’m not sure what word… what words can we say to get people to stop doing that, I don’t know what it is. So we’re asking people, we’re putting out a plea, stop doing that.”

The minimum fine upon conviction for distracted driving is $490 and three demerit points.