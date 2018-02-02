Dave Barrett dead: former B.C. premier was the NDP’s first in office

Dave Barrett, the first BC NDP premier of British Columbia, has died. He was 82.

Barrett served a single term in office from 1972 to 1975, ending 22 years of rule by the Social Credit Party.

A statement from Barrett’s family said that he died on Friday morning after a “long struggle with Alzheimer’s Disease.”

“He cared deeply about his province and devoted much of his life to trying to make it a better and fairer place to live,” the statement said.

“His love of the province was surpassed only by his devotion to his family. he will be sorely missed.

Born in Vancouver in 1930, Barrett was first elected in 1960 as a member of the Co-operative Commonwealth Federation (CCF), and then re-elected with the BC NDP in 1963, 1966 and 1969.

He became party leader in 1969 and led the BC NDP to their first government in 1972.

Barrett was known for a question he asked his cabinet at their first meeting, after having slid down a table: “are we here for a good time or a long time?”

He introduced a number of reforms that still resonate today.

Barrett’s NDP worked to pass 367 bills in the coming three years, according to the Broadbent Institute.

Reforms introduced by his government included the creation of the Agricultural Land Reserve (ALR) so that farmland would be protected.

The BC NDP also launched ICBC, created a labour relations board and ushered in changes to the welfare system.

“In this day of big government, it is absolutely imperative that MLAs stand up and fight for those little people who are being forgotten under rigid government legislation,” he said.

Barrett called a snap election in 1975 and was beaten by the Social Credit Party, which was then led by Bill Bennett.

He also lost his seat in Coquitlam but he returned to the legislature in a byelection the following year.

In 1983, Barrett became the first MLA to be forcibly removed from the legislative chamber after he refused to withdraw a challenge to a ruling by the speaker.

“I have never in my 23 years witnessed anything as arbitrary or immoral as what has just happened,” he said.

Barrett’s reign as premier was chronicled in the book The Art of the Impossible by journalist Rod Mickleburgh and now-chief of staff to Premier John Horgan Geoff Meggs.