Trudeau town hall on Vancouver Island set to get underway

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will hold his final town hall meeting with Canadians on Vancouver Island on Friday afternoon.

The gathering is being held at Vancouver Island University and is expected to draw questions from audience members about pipeline expansion, sexual harassment and a range of other issues.

It will be the sixth and final stop on this year’s town hall tour and comes amid an escalating dispute between the governments of Alberta and B.C. over whether the Trans Mountain pipeline should be allowed to proceed.

During an interview Thursday on the Ryan Jespersen Show on 630 CHED, Trudeau pledged support for the pipeline.

“That pipeline is going to get built,” he said, noting the situation between Alberta and B.C. on the matter may require federal intervention.

The NDP government in B.C. proposed on Wednesday the banning of the expansion of oil imports through the province unless shippers prove they can clean up spills, which prompted Alberta NDP Premier Rachel Notley to vow to retaliate.

Supporters of the pipeline argue it is vital to Alberta’s ongoing economic recovery, while opponents argue the risk of a spill along the B.C. coast poses too great a risk to be allowed to proceed.