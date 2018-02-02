Fire
Man dies after fire breaks out in northeast Edmonton apartment

A man who was taken to hospital after a fire broke out in a northeast Edmonton apartment building Friday morning has died.

Fire crews were called to the Burlington Arms building just off Fort Road in the Belvedere neighbourhood just before 8:30 a.m.

A fire had broken out in a suite on the top floor of the nine-storey, concrete building.

A man in his 50s was taken to hospital, and later declared dead, according to Edmonton police who were called to the scene.

The cause of death is not known, but police said the fire was not considered suspicious.

The fire was brought under control within 30 minutes. The extent of the damage is also not known, however, no visible damage could be seen from the outside of the building.

Edmonton Fire Rescue is investigating.

