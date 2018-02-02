Abbotsford fire crews rescue 12 from burning apartment building

Fire crews recovered a dozen people from a burning apartment building in Abbotsford early Thursday.

Around 3 a.m., fire crews were called to an apartment fire at George Ferguson Way and Gladwin Road.

Smoke and flames could be seen shooting out of the upper floor.

Thirty-six units in total had to be evacuated but three suffered serious damage.

The smoke was so thick in the hallways that some residents ran to their balconies and had to be rescued by firefighters.

“When we first arrived there was smoke coming from a common area on the third floor,” said Dep. Chief Jeff Adams of the Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service. “[Crews] made a common attack and got it knocked down.”

“We’ve been here multiple times for fires.”

Social services are on scene to take care of the residents.

The fire is now out. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.