Valley Line LRT mock-up car on display in Edmonton

Edmonton’s new Valley Line will use different cars than those used in the city’s existing LRT system, and for the next few days residents will be able to see and feel the new low-profile design.

A mock-up version of the Bombardier low-floor light rail vehicle (LRV) cars will be on display at Bonnie Doon Mall from Friday until Tuesday.

TransEd staff will be on hand to answer questions at the fully-accessible display in the east lot of the mall, located just north of 82 Avenue and west of 83 Street.

The train car will be open:

Friday: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday: 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Monday: 12:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday: 12:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

TransEd said car manufacturer Bombardier is holding a contest for the best group photo in front of the mock-up, with a $1,000 prize for the winning group.

The first stage of the Valley Line is currently under construction and TransEd said 2018 will be the year Edmontonians will notice the greatest changes. A lot of the work to this point has been underground, including drainage and electrical work.

This year, rail lines will go down, construction will begin on tunnels and bridges, even a light rail vehicle is scheduled to test the line by the summer.

The Valley Line from downtown to Mill Woods is expected to be operational by 2020.