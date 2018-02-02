Special weather statement warns of snowy morning commute for London-area

It could be a messy morning commute in the London region thanks to lake effect snow blanketing the area.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for London, Parkhill and Eastern Middlesex County early Friday morning warning residents about a band of lake effect snow travelling in from southern Lake Huron that will impact a swath of land from London to Woodstock.

The system is expected to hover over the region before drifting to the northeast this afternoon. It could leave up to 5 cm of snow on the ground in regions that see the heaviest flurries although the weather agency says some areas could receive closer to 10 cm.

RELATED: After heavy snowfall, London fire officials ask residents to dig out fire hydrants

The snowfall could cause poor visibility and lead to snow-covered roadways so officials are urging drivers to reduce their speed and leave themselves extra time to get to their destinations.

Officials with the Middlesex London Health Unit have also issued a cold weather alert for the city, advising residents to bundle up as cold temperatures are expected to persist through the weekend.

To see the latest radar imagery for the London region, click here.