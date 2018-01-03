Snow squall watch issued for London area as frigid temperatures persist

It looks like more snowy weather is on the way for the London region this week.

Environment Canada issued a snow squall watch for London, Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka and Middlesex County on Wednesday morning.

Forecasters say squalls are expected to develop southeast of Lake Huron before dawn on Thursday and some areas will likely see about 15 centimetres of snow within 12 hours.

Officials with the national weather agency say their current models show the squalls will extend from near Grand Bend inland towards Strathroy and Mount Brydges.

Highways 402 and 21 will be impacted by the system and Highway 401 to a lesser extent.

Travel may be hazardous if the squalls produce heavy snow and visibility could be suddenly reduced.

The squalls will arrive in the midst of a cold snap hitting southwestern Ontario. An extreme cold weather warning was cancelled Wednesday morning, but an alert remains in place from the Middlesex-London Health Unit advising local residents to limit their time outside and bundle up before venturing out.

Daytime highs of -15 C are expected throughout the rest of the week.

