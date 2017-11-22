Snow squall watch swapped out for winter travel advisory for London area

A snow squall watch may have ended for the London region, but the area isn’t out of the woods just yet when it comes to the potential for bad weather.

Environment Canada cancelled the watch around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, replacing it with a winter travel advisory for London, Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka and Middlesex County.

RELATED: London area could get another dose of winter

The agency says flurries developing over Lake Huron will continue to affect the region throughout the day and possibly into Wednesday evening. Forecasters say visibility could be suddenly reduced making travel hazardous in areas hardest hit by the snow.

As of shortly before 10 a.m., the area affected the most is around Grand Bend, extending southeast through Strathroy. Officials say some areas could see upwards of 10 centimetres of snow by this afternoon.

To see the latest radar imagery for our region, click here.