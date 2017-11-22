London area could get another dose of winter
City salt trucks and snow plows are prepared and ready for action Wednesday morning as the London area prepares for another dose of winter.
Environment Canada’s snow squall watch remains in effect for London, Parkhill and Eastern Middlesex County.
Drivers are being asked to give themselves some extra time for their morning commute. Despite the wintery conditions, there were no school bus delays or cancellations.
The national weather agency is expecting lake effect snow to come off of Lake Huron, which doesn’t exactly make for ideal driving conditions. They say those squalls could linger, bringing about 10 cm to the London area before tapering off in the afternoon.
Manager of Transportation for the City of London, John Parsons says salt trucks and snow plows will be out and about Wednesday morning, but drivers still need to slow down.
“With the snow squalls lining up I would expect people would want to get a head start on their way into work, or give themselves more time to get to where they are going,” said Parsons. “Be careful and drive to the conditions, if the road it snow covered, slow down and take your time.”
Parsons says the city has 27 salt trucks ready to go, with 30 snow plows and additional sidewalk cleaners available if needed.
“Our first responsibility with salt trucks is on our main roads and bus routes, if the snow starts to accumulate we can supplement the salt trucks with snow plows, and they would address any snow issues on the main routes,” he said.
Environment and Climate Change Canada is monitoring the situation and will issue snow squall warnings as required.
