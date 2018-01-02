Deep freeze in London prompts alerts from Middlesex-London Health Unit, Environment Canada

London is bracing for another spell of frigid temperatures.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is issuing a cold weather alert Tuesday evening, with temperatures forecasted to drop to lows of -18 C overnight, and daytime highs of -15 C throughout the rest of the week.

Meanwhile, Environment Canada has issued its own extreme cold warning weather statement for London, Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka and Middlesex County.

Factoring wind-chill values, the weather agency expects temperatures to linger around the -30 C mark Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. Environment Canada says conditions are expected to improve later Wednesday morning, although the health unit says its alert will stay in place until early Saturday morning.

MLHU Public Health Inspector Randy Walker is reminding people to dress accordingly if they plan to spend time outside over the next several days because the cold can damage exposed skin in a matter of minutes, he says.

“Exposed skin is by far the most dangerous,” explained Walker, urging the wearing of hats and mitts along with winter coats.

“Canadians are used to the cold weather, so everybody is aware of good outerwear, and good thermally-insulated coats.”

Bare skin is susceptible to frostbite, and its symptoms include skin turning red or blue, or grey/white in later stages, pain, numbness and stiffness. Walker is reminding Londoners not to rub an area affected by frostbite, but to warm it by placing it next to warmer skin or immersing it in warm — not hot — water.

While frostbite occurs on the surface, hypothermia is more systemic.

“It’s where the body temperature drops, that’s [from] long exposure, wet exposure, [and] the symptoms associated with that require medical intervention.”

Symptoms include pale skin, lethargy, confusion and hallucinations. While shivering is part of the early stages of hypothermia, a person may shiver less as their temperature drops. In severe cases, a person might lose consciousness, breathe shallowly, and have an irregular or hard-to-detect pulse.

The city of London has a list of warming centres and shelters that make adjustments to maximize their occupancy during extreme cold weather alerts:

London CAReS – Outreach will assist individuals within the core area of London in going to a warming centre and/or emergency shelter when alternate options are not available. 519-667-CARE (2273).

Emergency Shelters – 24hrs/day, 7 days a week

Men’s Mission and Rehabilitation Centre, 459 York Street, N6B 1R3 Phone: 519-672-8500 (men 16 years and older)

Rotholme Women’s and Family Shelter (for families), 42 Stanley Street, N6C 1B1 Phone: 519-673-4114 (parents and their children, and single women who are homeless with no other shelter options)

The Salvation Army Centre of Hope, 281 Wellington Street, N6B 2L4 Phone: 519-661-0343 (single men and women 16 years and older)

Unity Project, 717 Dundas Street, N5W 2Z5 Phone: 519-433-8700 (men, women, and couples 18 years and older)

Violence Against Women Shelters – 24hrs/day, 7 days a week

Anova (formerly Women’s Community House), 101 Wellington Road, N6C 4M7 Phone: 519-642-3003 or 1-800-265-1576; and 450 Clarke Road, N5W 6H1 Phone: 1-800-265-1576

Atlohsa Native Family Healing Services – Zhaawanong Shelter, 256 Hill Street, N6B 1C9 Phone: 1-800-605-7477 (Indigenous women and their children)

Crash Beds

457 York St (entrance at back of building, southwest corner), N6B 1R3

Open daily 9 p.m. – 7:30 a.m.

Drop-In Centres and Services

My Sisters’ Place, 566 Dundas St, N6B1W8

Open Monday – Friday 9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.;

Open Saturday, Sunday and Statutory Holidays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Youth Opportunities Unlimited – Youth Action Centre (16 – 24 years of age), 332 Richmond St (corner of Richmond & York), N6A 3C3

Open Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Meal Drop In: Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. – Drop-in hours are extended during all extreme weather alerts – 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Youth can access the centre any time from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. as a drop-in/warming centre regardless of programming schedules.

Mission Services – The Resource Centre, 457 York Street (entrance at back of building), N6B 1R3

Open Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Atlohsa Native Family Healing Services

343 Richmond Street, Unit 109

Open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

London InterCommunity Health Centre

659 Dundas Street, N5W 2Z1 Phone: 519-660-0875

1355 Huron Street, N5V 1R9 Phone: 519-659-6399

Health Centre Hours: Monday – Wednesday 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Thursday 10:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Ark Aid Street Mission, 696 Dundas St E, N5W 2Z4

Open 1:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Open for dinner Monday – Saturday at 6:45 p.m.

London Coffee House

371 Hamilton Road., N5Z 1R7

Open Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday – 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Warming Centres London Community Centres Phone: 519-661-5575