February 3, 2018 11:00 am

O Canada! Canadians and our native land made big headlines this week

By Social Media Journalist  Global News

A Canadian flag and a Toronto police officer

Hey, Canada. Lots happened this week.

Some of our country was found in Australia. Our anthem was changed (pending royal assent). And maybe, just maybe, we’re getting rid of the nickel.

And that’s not including all the weather stuff. Here’s the Canadian news roundup:

1. Senate approves gender neutral wording for Canada’s national anthem

The Canadian flag flies on Parliament Hill in Ottawa.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

The Senate of Canada has passed a bill to make the national anthem more gender neutral.

This fulfils the dying wish of former Liberal MP Mauril Belanger, who died from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in 2016.

The amended anthem would change the second line from “in all thy sons command” to “in all of us command.”

And Canadians sure had opinions on this — to the tune of 23,000 interactions, including 6,500 comments!

 

Here’s what some had to say:

Maybe we should just adopt Classified‘s version “Oh…Canada” as our national anthem and everyone will be happy.

2. Super old chunk of Canada found…in Australia!

Researchers have discovered rocks in northern Australia that are similar to those found in Canada, suggesting part of Australia was actually part of North America 1.7 billion years ago. (Photo by: Geography Photos/UIG via Getty Images)

Have you ever felt that the Aussies were like cousins to us Canucks?

Well that may be because, according to geologists, Canada and Australia might’ve once been part of an ancient “supercontinent.”

This comes after 1.7-billion-year-old bedrock from the Canadian Shield was found in Northern Australia.

As Global’s Katie Dangerfield reported:

This discovery suggests the Georgetown area was originally part of North America and formed a supercontinent called “Nuna,” the researchers said.

The story made its way as a top post on the r/worldnews subreddit, and hit 29,000 likes/comments/shares overall.

Here’s how some people reacted on Reddit:

Comment from discussion 1.7 billion-year-old chunk of Canada found in Australia, suggesting supercontinent.

https://www.redditstatic.com/comment-embed.js

Comment from discussion 1.7 billion-year-old chunk of Canada found in Australia, suggesting supercontinent.

https://www.redditstatic.com/comment-embed.js

Comment from discussion 1.7 billion-year-old chunk of Canada found in Australia, suggesting supercontinent.

https://www.redditstatic.com/comment-embed.js

Allegedly Dirty Dancing Canadians in Cambodia

This photo dated Jan. 25, 2018, issued by Cambodian National Police, led to a group of foreigners being arrested and accused of “dancing pornographically” at a party in Siem Reap town, near the country’s famed Angkor Wat temple complex.

(Cambodian National Police via AP)

Two Canadians were among 10 charged with producing pornographic pictures this week.

As the Canadian Press reports: they were arrested at a party in Siem Reap, near the country’s famed Angkor Wat temple complex.

Police said they raided a rented villa where the foreigners were taking part in what organizers billed as a pub crawl and found people “dancing pornographically.” 

They face up to a year in prison if convicted.

The prosecutor said after producing the photos, the foreigners shared them on social media.

“Any people producing pornography is contrary to Cambodia’s traditions.”

Toronto cops accused of stealing pot, getting high on shift

WATCH ABOVE: Sources tell Global News Const. Vittorio Dominelli and his partner have been suspended after ingesting some edibles from a recent dispensary raid.

Toronto police raided a dispensary.

Two of the cops allegedly consumed some of the pot.

One of them reportedly felt like he was going to pass out and had to be taken hospital.

They’ve both been suspended.

And… in a case of possible self-fulfilling prophecy, one of the officers previously tweeted a selfie video of himself set to the tune of rapper Afroman’s 2001 stoner anthem “Because I Got High.

WATCH BELOW: Toronto police officer sings along to “Because I Got High”.

Here’s some reaction to the story:

Comment from discussion Two Toronto police officers suspended after consuming marijuana raided from dispensary.

https://www.redditstatic.com/comment-embed.js

There was actually a… ahem, high number of comments for this piece.

Unfortunately, we can’t show many of them here.

In other Canadian news…

A report says Canada is a “full democracy” while the United States is not.

Meanwhile, the RCMP is looking for names for 13 puppy recruits.

Canada’s nickel could soon be phased out like the penny, according to an economist.

And Canadian Alessia Cara won the Grammy for Best New Artist!

— With files from The Canadian Press, Katie Dangerfield, Rahul Kalvapalle

eric.do@globalnews.ca

