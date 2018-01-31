What should the names of the RCMP’s newest puppy recruits be?

The RCMP are looking to Canada’s children for names for their 13 newest furry recruits.

The 13 puppies were born throughout the year at the RCMP Police Dog Service Training Centre (PDSTC) in Innisfail, Alta.

Each one needs an “original and imaginative” name, which will be used throughout their entire police dog career, RCMP said.

What are the requirements?

Each puppy name submission must meet the following criteria:

Puppy names must begin with the letter “L” and have no more than two syllables and nine letters

Contestants must be 14 years old or younger and live in Canada

One entry per child

Deadline for entries is Feb. 28

The 13 winners of the puppy naming contest will each receive a laminated 8X10-inch photo of the puppy they named, a plush police dog named Justice and an official RCMP baseball hat. Winners will be announced on April 10.

The RCMP said they also like receiving artwork like paintings and drawings with the puppy name submissions, encouraging children to “get creative” with their entries.

The winners will be selected by PDSTC staff, and if there is more than one submission for one name, the winner will be chosen through a draw. The RCMP said there will be one winner from each province and territory in the country.

Names that aren’t selected for these 13 puppies will be considered for other puppies born throughout the year.

Puppy name submissions, which should include your name suggestion, your own name, age, complete address and telephone number can be sent to the PDSTC at:

2018 Name the Puppy Contest

RCMP Police Dog Service Training Centre

P.O. Box 6120

Innisfail, AB T4G 1S8

Participants can also submit their puppy name online.