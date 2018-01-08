Airdrie RCMP dog helps nab theft suspect

Airdrie RCMP were called to reports of someone attempting to steal a motorcycle trailer on Sunday, Jan. 7 just after 6 p.m. in the East Lake industrial area.

Police say when the 911 call came in, the crime was still in progress and the caller was watching it on surveillance cameras.

When police arrived, the suspect took off on foot. A chase ensued, but the culprit hid from police. Officers contained the area and called in a police dog to help with the search.

Police found the suspect with the help of the K-9 unit and took him into custody.

Kyle Meckler, 32, of Airdrie is facing several charges, including theft over $5,000 and resisting arrest.

Meckler is set to appear in court on Jan. 9 for a bail hearing.