Peterborough police warn public about carfentanil

Peterborough police are sending out a warning about the dangerous drug carfentanil.

A toxicology report from a suspected overdose death in November, has confirmed that the person had taken the drug. Police say it is being used as a cutting agent in street drugs.

“Carfentnayl was designed more as an elephant tranquillizer, so they come from the same family of drugs, but it’s 1000 times stronger than fentnayl,” said Insp. Larry Charmley of the Peterborough Police Service.

This is the first confirmed case where carfentanil has been involved in a sudden death investigation.

“The investigation is still ongoing by the coroner to determine if that is the actual cause of death. But we just wanted to get it out to the community to let them know, telling the community that fentnayl is out there, and what carfentnayl is,” said Charmley.

Peterborough police say they have seen an increase in drug overdoses over the last year with more more than 170 overdoses in 2017, 19 of which were fatal.

When paramedics are called to a scene where there is high suspicion of drug use, it’s critical that they wear personal protective gear, including a one-piece, fluid-resistant suit, gloves, a mask and eye protection.

“Generally, if they walk into a scene where there is a risk for drugs, they are definitely wearing gloves, and if there is power, lose powder around, then they are escalating to wearing eye covering, eye protection and the gown and the mask,” said Don Oettinger, Deputy Chief of Peterborough Paramedics.

Peterborough police say that while drug addiction is a major problem in our city, removing the stigma associated with it is crucial.

“Most of the people with drug addiction don’t want the addiction. There are some that chose that lifestyle, but most of them get their addictions because of mental health issues, or pain management, or something like that. They want help to get away from this but the addictions are so strong, it’s just not that easy,” said Charmley.

If you suspect someone is experiencing an overdose, police say if there is naloxone kit available, use it and call 911 immediately.