B.C. wants residents’ input on Bruhn Bridge replacement in Sicamous

The province is holding an open house in Sicamous on Thursday night to get feedback on their plans to replace the Bruhn Bridge on the Trans-Canada Highway.

Provincial officials hope the upgrades will improve safety and traffic flow. The transportation ministry previously suggested three different options for replacing the span.

That’s now been whittled down to two.

The two possibilities still under consideration are to replace the Bruhn Bridge with a five-lane bridge or to put in a four-lane bridge and also install a second span to the south at Main Street.

The province said each option would cost $215 million.

The two-bridge solution generated controversy in the past as some people worried it would bring too much traffic to Main Street and possibly impact existing public space.

Sicamous’ mayor has previously spoken in favour of the two-bridge option arguing more traffic would benefit the downtown core and the second link would cut down on emergency response times.

A third option to replace the existing bridge with a six-lane bridge was ruled out because it was expected to take longer to build, cost more and pose potential safety issues.

The open house is scheduled for Thursday evening from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Sicamous and District Recreation Centre at 1121 Eagle Pass Way.