February 1, 2018 7:46 pm

B.C. medical history on display on Victoria’ Royal Jubilee Hospital

By Online Journalist based at B.C. Legislature  Global News

The first ever artificial vertebrae in British Columbia is now on display at the Royal Jubilee Hospital

Richard Zussman/Global News
Imagine lying down on a hospital gurney and a doctor closing in on you with a foot-long abdominal retractor or taking a swing with an orthopedic hammer. Lucky for patients these tools have long been retired, but are now on display at the Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria as part of a look at B.C.’s medical history from the 1800s until 1968.

The newest addition celebrates the 50th anniversary of Dr. Fouad Ahmed Hamdi’s invention and successful insertion of Canada’s first artificial vertebra on Aug. 2, 1968. Hamdi performed spinal surgery on 65-year-old patient William Hamilton and it’s success led to huge demand for the gruelling six-hour procedure with the stainless steel prosthesis.

“Preserving the past and learning from our history is incredibly important, and it’s great to be able to highlight surgical artifacts and interventions that we have learned from,” said Health Minister Adrian Dix. “By highlighting the 50th anniversary of Hamdi’s surgical innovation, we’re able to see what great things we were capable of then, and now.”

This photo gallery shows off some of’ Hamdi’s equipment, the first ever artificial vertebrae and other artifacts collected from across the province.

Artificial vertabrae prothesis

The artificial vertebra was designed by neurosurgeon Dr. Fouad Ahmed Hamdi and used in Canada’s first artificial vertebrae surgery.

Richard Zussman/Globa News
An early sketch by Dr. Fouad Hamdi of the first artificial vertebra alongside the box the prototype arrived in.

Richard Zussman/Global News
The news of the surgery on William Hamilton was big news in 1968, with stories gracing the cover of all the local newspapers.

Richard Zussman/Global News
The needle from the early 1900s was used to inject anesthetic into a patient’s spine.

Richard Zussman/Global News
An example of Dawson’s Oesophageal Forceps that were used in 1889 to remove foreign bodies or could be used to control bleeding.

Richard Zussman/Global News
An example of early anesthetics used in the late 1800s. Doctors would put ether on a cloth and put it over a patients mouth and nose until they fell asleep.

Richard Zussman/Global News
Surgeons used abdominal retractor in the 1890s so that they could see around organs while surgery was being performed. Doctors still use this device 125 years later.

Richard Zussman/Global News

